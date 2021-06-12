Active Management Still Didn't Win in 2020 -- Is Indexing Officially Better?

There are also "rules-based" strategies that are considered semi-passive. Factor investing, for example, doesn't rely on stock picking or market timing per se. That sort of strategy allocates to a smaller range of stocks and selects portfolio weights based on different characteristics than those used by simple index funds.

Ultimately, you have to determine your overall goals and risk appetite. The best strategy for you isn't necessarily the best for someone else, so you have to weigh the pros and cons of any investing approach as it relates to your personal financial plan. Passive and active investing strategies both have merits, and many people would even benefit from combining the two.

