Add Amazon, Walmart Drug Discounts to Your Cost Comparison

"Sometimes, not always, but sometimes this list of medicines is based on the best deal that they can get from the pharmaceutical company. So the PBMs are making all this money and sometimes they pass it forward to the patient, many times they've not," Peters says.

Typically, drug wholesalers also take a portion of the profit. And a tiny sliver is usually taken by the retail pharmacist.

How to save on prescriptions: shop around

Peters believes the services provided by retailing mammoths Amazon and Walmart are worth exploring.

"When you look at the diseases most people have, the chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, depression — almost all of that can be managed by generics that the Amazons and the Walmarts of the world have."

Though he offers a caveat: "You have to shop around. Check out the pricing on Amazon and check out the pricing on Walmart, just like you would for any product."