AirPods Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It?

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

Apple’s AirPods have ranked among the hottest holiday gifts the past couple of years, and their popularity continues to soar.

The company introduced its third-generation wireless earbuds with design updates and longer-lasting battery in October. While the latest model hasn’t officially appeared in retailers' Black Friday sales yet, shoppers can find plenty of deals on older AirPods.

Here’s the rundown on some of the noteworthy AirPod discounts we’ve seen so far.

What are the best Black Friday AirPods deals in 2021?

Several big-box stores have already started launching Black Friday sales. Check out the markdowns on AirPods:

Amazon has the AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case on sale now for $189.99 (regularly $249).

Best Buy is offering up to $60 off select AirPods, including the AirPods Pro with MagSafe case for $189.99 (regularly $249.99).

Amazon and Walmart currently have the new, third-generation AirPods for $174.98, a few dollars less than the standard $179 price tag.

Walmart’s second Black Friday Deals for Days event features second-generation Airpods for $89 ($30 savings). The sale begins Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. Eastern time online and Nov. 12 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. Walmart+ members get access to the sale four hours earlier.

Check back with these and other retailers, such as Apple and Target, closer to Black Friday for updates on AirPods deals. But due to ongoing supply chain issues, AirPods might be harder to come by the longer you wait.

How to decide if it’s worth it

Shoppers hoping to pick up a pair of third-generation AirPods shouldn’t count on scoring savings. If you’re open to previous models, Black Friday sales will deliver decent discounts on those. However, as is the case with many hot tech products this year, AirPods may sell out fast and ship slowly. Keep these things in mind when making your decision.

How to budget for AirPods

Before purchasing new AirPods, plan out how much you expect to spend on other gifts and expenses this month. This can help you figure out if there’s room in your budget.

Looking to free up a little extra cash? Try limiting nonessential spending as much as possible around the holidays and explore different ways to get the best deals.

Lauren Schwahn writes for NerdWallet. Email: lschwahn@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauren_schwahn.

The article AirPods Black Friday 2021 Deals: Are They Worth It? originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0