Already Collecting Social Security? 1 Move You Can Make to Raise Your Benefits

That's a decision you may be OK with initially but regret several months later when you see just how small your Social Security checks are. (Or it's a decision you may feel compelled to make based on a temporary job loss or another near-term situation that's resulted in a need for money.)

The good news is that if you're still within a year of your filing date, you have the option to capitalize on that do-over. Specifically, you'll need to do two things:

Withdraw your application for benefits.

Repay the Social Security Administration all of the money it paid you in benefits.

That second requirement is where you may get tripped up. But if you didn't already spend that money and have the option to repay it, then doing so will allow you to file for benefits later on with a clean slate.

At that point, you'll have the option to wait until full retirement age and snag a much higher monthly payout. You can even delay your filing past full retirement age and boost your benefits by 8% a year in the process, up until the age of 70.

Don't get stuck with a lower benefit