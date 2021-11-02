Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

Black Friday sales are already underway at Amazon, and early on we’re seeing particularly good deals on headphones and Amazon-brand electronics.

There is plenty of uncertainty during the 2021 holiday shopping season, what with supply chain problems and the potential of shortages and higher-than-usual prices. But we do know that shoppers can find plenty of great deals on TVs, headphones, toys, home goods, vacuums and more, from major brands like Apple, Roomba, Sony, Samsung, Breville, Instant Pot and Le Creuset.

Amazon always has massive stream of Black Friday deals, and the discounts are live well before (and after) Black Friday itself. For the 2021 holiday shopping season, Amazon got started early with deals popping up at the beginning of October.

As of early November, the e-retailer has a particularly compelling roster of deals on wireless headphones and earbuds. Unsurprisingly, there are also some pretty great deals on Amazon’s own electronics, including Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets.

Amazon: Best early Black Friday deals

Deals come and go quickly at Amazon, and we’ll do our best to update this story with the latest and most intriguing sales. Here’s what we see right now:

Best headphones deals

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHC710N: $78 (list price $179.99)

• Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones: $199 (list price $299)

• Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: $99.99 (list price $209.99)

• JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: $64.95 (list price $129.95)

Best TV deals

• All-New Insignia NS 58-Inch Smart Fire TV: $349.99 (list price $579.99)

Best deals on tablets and other electronics

• Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display: $59.99 (list price $109.99)

• Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: $29 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: $24.99 (list price $49.99)

Amazon’s best kitchen deals

• Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt: $179.95 (list price $300)

• Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven Convection Toaster: $215.95 (list price $269.95)

• Umite Chef 6 Piece Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids: $25.49 (list price $40.99)

• Up to 35% off Instant Pot products

Best vacuum deals

• iRobot Rooma 694 Robot Vacuum: $179.99 (list price $274)

• Shark Rotator ZU632 Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $299.99 (list price $379.99)

