Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals for 2021

Black Friday sales are well underway at Amazon, and we’ve been seeing particularly good deals on headphones and Amazon-brand electronics.

There is plenty of uncertainty during the 2021 holiday shopping season, what with supply chain problems and the potential of shortages and higher-than-usual prices. But we do know that shoppers can find plenty of great deals on TVs, headphones, toys, home goods, vacuums and more, from major brands like Apple, Roomba, Sony, Samsung, Breville, Instant Pot and Le Creuset.

Amazon always has massive stream of Black Friday deals, and the discounts are live well before (and after) Black Friday itself. For the 2021 holiday shopping season, Amazon got started early with deals popping up at the beginning of October.

During the first week of November, Amazon a particularly compelling roster of deals on wireless headphones and earbuds. Unsurprisingly, there have also been some pretty great deals on Amazon’s own electronics, including Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets.

Amazon: Best Black Friday deals

Deals come and go quickly at Amazon, and we’ll do our best to update this story with the latest and most intriguing sales. Here’s what we see right now:

Best headphones deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHC710N: $78 (list price $178)

• Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Nose Cancelling Headphones:$148 (list price $249.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $138

• JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: $64.95 (list price $129.95)

• JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $29.95 (list price $49.95)

• JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones:$59.95 (list price $99.95)

• Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones: $199 (list price $299) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $179

• Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: $99.99 (list price $209.99)

Best TV deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• All-New Insignia NS 58-Inch Smart Fire TV: $349.99 (list price $579.99) UNAVAILABLE

• All-New Insignia NS 65-Inch QLED Smart Fire TV:$569.99 (list price $799.99)

• TCL 65-Inch 6 Series QLED Roku Smart TV: $898 (list price $1,499.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV:$329.99 (list price $469.99)

• Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Android 4K Smart TV: $649.99 (list price $849.99)

• Samsung 850-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series HDR Smart TV:$1,797.99 (list price $2,799.99)

Best deals on tablets and other electronics

Courtesy of Amazon

• Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $44.99 (list price $89.99)

• Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet: $74.99 (list price $149.99)

• Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display: $59.99 (list price $109.99)

• Amazon All-New Echo Show 5 Smart Display: $44.99 (list price $84.99)

• Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker: $19.99 (list price $39.99)

• Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player: $19.99 (list price $39.99)

• Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: $29 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: $24.99 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker: $49.99 (list price $79.99)

Best vacuum deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Rooma 694 Robot Vacuum: $239.99 (list price $274) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $179.99

• iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199.99 (list price $299.99)

• eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner:$137.98 (list price $229.99)

• GTTVO Robot Vacuum and Mop: $148.90 (list price $549.99) EXPIRED

• iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum: $1,099 (list price $1,299.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $949

• Shark Rotator ZU632 Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $329.99 (list price $379.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $299.99

Amazon’s best kitchen deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt: $179.95 (list price $300) OUT OF STOCK

• Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven Convection Toaster: $215.95 (list price $269.95) UNAVAILABLE

• Umite Chef 6 Piece Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids: $33.99 (list price $40.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $25.49

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1, 6 Quart:$99.99 (list price $119.99) UNAVAILABLE

