Amazon’s Best Cyber Monday Deals for 2021

For Amazon, Cyber Monday deals kicked off two days ahead of time. The online shopping giant launched its massive Cyber Monday weekend sale starting on Saturday, Nov. 27, and it continues through Cyber Monday itself, Nov. 29.

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale began as soon as the e-retailer’s Black Friday deals wrapped up, and from what we’ve seen so far, the discounts and selection of products are very similar. For Black Friday 2021, Amazon had particularly good deals on headphones and Amazon-branded devices like Fire TVs, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets and Echo smart speakers, and it’s all but guaranteed the discounts will continue for these items around Cyber Monday and beyond. In some cases, sale prices have gone a little lower for Cyber Monday compared to Black Friday.

Amazon is also well-known for matching the best holiday deals offered by competing retailers. This is exactly what happened with Apple AirPods Pro: Soon after Walmart’s Black Friday sale introduced a $159 AirPods Pro deal ($90 off the regular price), Amazon followed suit with its own $159 AirPods Pro sale.

We’ve seen similar deal-matching happening for popular holiday purchases like vacuum cleaners, TVs and Instant Pots. As soon as a great new deal pops up at Target, Best Buy, Walmart or Amazon, one or more of the competitors often steps up and matches the price.

Bear this in mind as you’re shopping during the holidays. If you see a deal from a retailer that’s not your favorite place to shop, take a quick look at your preferred store to see if it’s matched the price. Shopping around can also come in handy if you’re struggling with a product’s availability — because the item you want to buy might be in stock with another retailer, for the same price.

Amazon’s best Cyber Monday deals

Below you’ll find our favorite Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, and we’ll update this list as new deals appear.

Best deals on tablets and other electronics

• Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $44.99 (list price $89.99)

• Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet: $74.99 (list price $149.99)

• Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display: $59.99 (list price $109.99)

• Amazon All-New Echo Show 5 Smart Display: $44.99 (list price $84.99)

• Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker: $19.99 (list price $39.99)

• Belkin Surge Power Strip Protector: $30.22 (list price $39.99)

• Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker:$59.95 (list price $99.95)

• Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker: $49.99 (list price $79.99)

• Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: $29 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: $24.99 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device: $34.99 (list price $54.99)

Best TV deals

• Hisense 55-Inch ULED 4K 55U6G QLED 4K Android Smart TV: $499 (list price $649.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV:$329.99 (list price $469.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 (list price $519.99)

• Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Android 4K Smart TV: $599.99 (list price $849.99)

Best earbuds and headphones deals

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHC710N: $78 (list price $178)

• Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones:$128 (list price $249.99)

• New Apple AirPods Pro: $179 (list price $249) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $159

• JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earbuds: $49.95 (list price $99.95)

• JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: $64.95 (list price $129.95)

• JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $24.95 (list price $49.95)

• JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $49.95 (list price $99.95)

• Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: $160.99 (list price $209.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $99.99

Best vacuum deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Rooma 694 Robot Vacuum: $179 (list price $274)

• iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $174.99 (list price $299.99)

• eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner:$137.98 (list price $229.99)

• Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum:$149.99 (list price $222.99) OUT OF STOCK

• Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $299.99 (list price $479.99)

Amazon’s best deals on home goods and toys

• Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker With Air Fryer Lid: $99.95 (list price $149.99)

• Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender: $399.95 (list price $549.95)

• 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: $99 (list price $199)

