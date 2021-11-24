Amazon’s Best Deals for Black Friday 2021

Best Headphones Deal Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHC710N Why It's a Deal: Sony's over-the-ears headphones normally cost $178 -- but they're only $78 with during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Check Price

Best TV Deal Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch 55U6G Smart TV Why It's a Deal: This 55" Hisense model is on sale under $500 -- extremely rare for a QLED TV at this size. Simply an amazing value. Check Price

Best Vacuum Deal Shark Rotator ZU632 Powered Lift-Away Why It's a Deal: For just $194 (normally around $350), this powerhouse of an upright vacuum from Shark is a tremendous value. Check Price

Best Apple Deal Apple AirPods Pro Why It's a Deal: Amazon has matched Walmart's sale on freshly upgraded AirPods Pro, and they're on sale for just $159, or $90 off. Check Price



Black Friday sales are well underway at Amazon, and we’ve been seeing particularly good deals on headphones and Amazon-brand electronics.

There is plenty of uncertainty during the 2021 holiday shopping season, what with supply chain problems and the potential of shortages and higher-than-usual prices. But we do know that shoppers can find plenty of great deals on TVs, headphones, toys, home goods, vacuums and more, from major brands like Apple, Roomba, Sony, Samsung, Breville, Instant Pot and Le Creuset.

Amazon always has massive stream of Black Friday deals, and the discounts are live well before (and after) Black Friday itself. Through November, Amazon has had a particularly compelling roster of deals on wireless headphones and earbuds. Unsurprisingly, there have also been some great deals on Amazon’s own electronics, including Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets.

Amazon: Best Black Friday deals

Deals come and go quickly at Amazon, and we’ll do our best to update this story with the latest and most intriguing sales. Here’s what we see right now:

Best vacuum deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• iRobot Rooma 694 Robot Vacuum: $179 (list price $274)

• Shark Rotator ZU632 Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum: $194 (list price $379.99)

• iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum: $199 (list price $299.99)

• eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner:$137.98 (list price $229.99)

• Shark ZU503AMZ Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum:$149.99 (list price $222.99)

• Shark AV2001WD AI VACMOP 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $299.99 (list price $479.99)

• GTTVO Robot Vacuum and Mop: $148.90 (list price $549) EXPIRED

• iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum: $1,099 (list price $1,299.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $949

See more 2021 Black Friday vacuum deals here.

Amazon’s best home goods and kitchen deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 Qt: $179.95 (list price $300)

• Vitamix A2300 Ascent Series Smart Blender: $399.95 (list price $549.95)

• Umite Chef 6 Piece Mixing Bowls With Airtight Lids: $25.49 (list price $40.99)

• Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven Convection Toaster: $215.95 (list price $269.95) UNAVAILABLE

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1, 6 Quart: $59 (list price $119.99)

• Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1, 8 Quart: $79.95 (list price $139.99)

• Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker With Air Fryer Lid: $99.95 (list price $149.99)

• 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service DNA Test: $99 (list price $199)

See more 2021 Black Friday Instant Pot deals here.

Best TV deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• All-New Insignia NS 65-Inch QLED Smart Fire TV:$569.99 (list price $799.99)

• Hisense 55″ ULED 4K 55U6G QLED 4K Android Smart TV: $499 (list price $649.99)

• All-New Insignia NS 58-Inch Smart Fire TV: $349.99 (list price $579.99) UNAVAILABLE

• TCL 65-Inch 6 Series QLED Roku Smart TV: $898 (list price $1,499.99)

• Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV:$329.99 (list price $469.99)

• Hisense ULED Premium 55-Inch U7G Android 4K Smart TV: $649.99 (list price $849.99)

• Samsung 850-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series HDR Smart TV:$1,797.99 (list price $2,799.99)

Check out more Black Friday TV deals here.

Best earbuds and headphones deals

Courtesy of Amazon

• Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHC710N: $78 (list price $178)

• Sony WH-XB910N Extra Bass Noise Cancelling Headphones:$148 (list price $249.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $138

• JBL Live 460NC On-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: $64.95 (list price $129.95)

• JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $24.95 (list price $49.95)

• JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $49.95 (list price $99.95)

• Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones: $179 (list price $299)

• Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds: $149.79 (list price $209.99) NOTE: SALE PRICE USED TO BE $99.99

Best deals on tablets and other electronics

Courtesy of Amazon

• Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $44.99 (list price $89.99)

• Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet: $74.99 (list price $149.99)

• Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display: $59.99 (list price $109.99)

• Amazon All-New Echo Show 5 Smart Display: $44.99 (list price $84.99)

• Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker: $19.99 (list price $39.99)

• Belkin Surge Power Strip Protector: $30.22 (list price $39.99)

• Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker:$59.95 (list price $99.95)

• Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker: $49.99 (list price $79.99)

• Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021: $29 (list price $49.99)

• Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device: $24.99 (list price $49.99)

• Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player: $19.99 (list price $39.99) UNAVAILABLE

