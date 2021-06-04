American Express Launches “Membership Week” With Exclusive Cardholder Perks

American Express has released a new slate of benefits for cardholders with its first-ever “Membership Week” to be held June 14 through June 18, 2021. The event includes access to five days of special offers and experiences including dining, wellness, travel, retail and entertainment events.

Eligible consumer and business card holders will be able to access these limited-time offers, which are intended to help celebrate the slow but steady return to life as we knew it before the Covid-19 global health crisis. Since the onset of the pandemic, several major card issuers, including American Express, have offered a generous array of cardholder benefits beyond rewards and other credit card basics.

“Part of what makes our brand so special is our community of Card Members,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer of American Express in a press release. “To thank them for making the choice to be #withAmex and placing their trust in us every day, we’ve created Membership Week, celebrating their passions all week with unique experiences and relevant offers.”

Here are the highlights of Membership Week:

Entertainment