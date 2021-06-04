American Express Launches “Membership Week” With Exclusive Cardholder Perks

American Express has released a new slate of benefits for cardholders with its first-ever “Membership Week” to be held June 14 through June 18, 2021. The event includes access to five days of special offers and experiences including dining, wellness, travel, retail and entertainment events.
Eligible consumer and business card holders will be able to access these limited-time offers, which are intended to help celebrate the slow but steady return to life as we knew it before the Covid-19 global health crisis. Since the onset of the pandemic, several major card issuers, including American Express, have offered a generous array of cardholder benefits beyond rewards and other credit card basics.
“Part of what makes our brand so special is our community of Card Members,” said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer of American Express in a press release. “To thank them for making the choice to be #withAmex and placing their trust in us every day, we’ve created Membership Week, celebrating their passions all week with unique experiences and relevant offers.”
Here are the highlights of Membership Week:
Entertainment
Musical artist SZA in combination with American Express Unstaged will be performing a live-streamed event. Cardmembers will have complimentary access (after a refund of $1 for cardmember verification) to the virtual experience taking place on June 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase tickets at sza.live-now.com.
Dining
Chef and founder of Momofuku, David Chang will host a private virtual class for 100 Cardmembers. Tickets to the American Express Membership Week: Cook with Dave Chang event will be on sale for $10 beginning June 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET.
Travel
American Express is partnering with apparel and accessories company New York or Nowhere (NYON) to create a limited-edition travel-inspired capsule collection.
Wellness
Live-streamed workout classes from Equinox and meditation and movement from Calm. Anyone can follow along with @americanexpress on Instagram.
Retail Offers
Launching several new offers via Amex Offers including:
- Fresh Beauty, Spend $75 cumulatively, get $25 back
- Glossier, Spend $70 or more, get $15 back
- Ray Ban, Spend $150 or more, get $30 back. Up to 2 times (total of $60)
- Levi’s, Spend $150 or more, get $30 back
- Blue Apron, Spend $50 or more, get $25 back
- One Kings Lane, Spend $250 cumulatively, get $50 back
Amex Offers are only available to eligible card holders. Visit the Offers page in your account to check for availability.
Content Partnerships
- Thrillist – In partnership with Thrillist (Group Nine Media) American Express will unlock exclusive content and experiences as the sponsor of Thrillist’s Small Town Pride editorial program, which will highlight the stories and creativity of LGBTQIA+ voices and merchants in small towns across the U.S. who are often overlooked in the mainstream media. Thrillist readers will have access to virtual events hosted by LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs for their local communities.
- Conde Nast – For the first time ever, Wired & Vanity Fair will remove their paywalls during Membership Week courtesy of American Express
- Vox – In partnership with Eater, American Express will reserve seats at some of the most popular restaurants across the US. Eater diners will receive personalized VIP treatment, white-glove service, and surprises from each restaurant in a one-of a kind dining experience. American Express is also sponsoring the 2021 Eater New Guard awards, celebrating people using food as a community building tool.
More information can be found at www.americanexpress.com/MembershipWeek.