American Express Pay Over Time: Is It A Good Idea?

Why You Should Unenroll

Unenrolling in Pay Over Time has a few benefits. First and foremost, it’s the best way to ensure that you don’t accidentally end up with a balance and ultimately get charged high interest fees.

The next reason to unenroll from Pay Over Time is for promotional eligibility purposes. Like mentioned before, American Express sends out amazing offers to enroll in Pay Over Time. You will not receive offers to activate Pay Over Time if you are already enrolled. Unenrolling opens up the option to receive these offers sometime down the road. And since these are offers are so lucrative, it’s worth speculatively unenrolling if for this purpose alone.

How Pay Over Time Stacks Up

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to carry a balance, there are other card options you will want to consider before financing with Amex’s Pay Over Time. If you plan to finance a purchase and are in a position to get a new card, these cards could make more sense for you than Pay Over Time.

Discover it® Cash Back