American Express Pay Over Time: Is It A Good Idea?

Pay Over Time by American Express is a simple extended repayment feature offered to holders of specific cards. It allows cardholders a little more flexibility when it comes to paying off a card by giving the option to actually carry a balance. Essentially, Pay Over Time turns what would traditionally be considered a charge card into a more traditional credit card.
American Express’s Pay Over Time feature, in theory, adds flexibility for those needing a little more time to pay off their balances. In reality, though, the feature comes with some hefty interest charges. Those considering it should make sure they have all the details before utilizing it.
Although carrying a balance is almost never recommended, there are benefits to consider when enrolling in Pay Over Time. With a little knowledge and some smart planning, you can maximize this option while avoiding getting hit with hefty interest charges.
Pros
- Payment flexibility
- Available on eligible businesses and personal cards
- Continue to earn rewards on purchases as usual
Cons
- High APR based on creditworthiness
- Charge cards are now automatically enrolled in Pay Over Time
- High penalty APR for late or missing payments, which may remain for at least 6 months.
- Late payment fees
- Carrying a balance can damage your credit score
How Pay Over Time Works
With Pay Over Time, once you enroll, eligible charges are automatically added to your Pay Over Time account. Eligible charges include all purchases totaling $100 or more. Because charges are automatically added to your Pay Over Time balance, it’s extra important to be aware of when your card statement closes and pay it off before, otherwise you can be charged interest.
There is no preset spending limit with Pay Over Time, but there is a limit to how much you can finance, which is determined by American Express. Your balance carried with Pay Over Time cannot go over your Pay Over Time limit, just like with a credit card where you cannot go over your credit limit.
When it comes to paying your Pay Over Time balance, you have a few options. You can choose to pay off the balance in full each month, which will also keep you from paying interest charges. You can opt to pay the minimum balance. Or, you can pay any amount more than your minimum balance.
Charge Cards vs. Credit Cards
Most people are familiar with credit cards and how they work, but did you know that there is another form of credit type payment called a charge card? A charge card differs from a credit card in a few distinct areas.
First, with a charge card, you must pay off your balance in full each month, unlike a credit card, where you are only required to pay the minimum payment each month.
As there is no such thing as a free lunch, this extra flexibility from credit cards comes at a price. Cardmembers who carry a balance are generally required to pay interest on their balance. This rate is determined by the bank and is dependent on the individual and their creditworthiness. When it comes to credit cards which earn rewards, a high APR is almost guaranteed.
Charge cards, on the other hand, do not incur interest charges since cardholders are required to pay off their balance in full generally each month.
Another difference is the limit on how much money the issuing bank will lend you. Charge cards have no preset spending amount. Credit cards on the other hand, come with a specified limit which is unique to the individual and dependent on their creditworthiness.
Are You Eligible for Pay Over Time?
To find your Pay Over Time limit, log in to your account at americanexpress.com and navigate to the “Balance Features” tab on the home page.
Just like with a credit card with a credit limit, American Express can increase or decrease your Pay Over Time allotment at any time.
Cards That Offer Pay Over Time
Here are some American Express cards that may be eligible to enroll and use Pay Over Time:
Enrolling in Pay Over Time
The ability to enroll in Pay Over Time will depend on the type of card you carry, whether it’s a personal card or a business card. Business cards are now automatically enrolled in Pay Over Time. Some personal cards may be automatically embedded with the Pay Over Time option, but you’ll need to check your account to be certain.
To check your enrollment status, you can visit this link. If you find that Pay Over Time is not active, you can easily request to activate it by choosing the Pay Over Time: Activate option and submitting your request.
If you do find that you have a card that is not enrolled, you may want to wait until you receive an offer from American Express to do so—promotions occasionally exist.
Pay Over Time Promotions
This is where the Pay Over Time feature goes from just another money grab financing feature to a lucrative benefit that can be a game changer when it comes to the value of your card.
Frequently, American Express sends out targeted offers to cardmembers. The most common offer we’ve seen gives 10,000 Membership Rewards for just enrolling in Pay Over Time. Elevated offers of up to 20,000 Membership Rewards have been seen.
These offers only require that users enroll in Pay Over Time. Actually using the feature and carrying a balance is not necessary.
Not sure about Membership Rewards? You can read all about them here.
Unenrolling in Pay Over Time
Unenrolling in Pay Over Time can easily be done by either calling the phone number on the back of your card or by using this link. You’ll need to make sure to log into your account and tick the Pay Over Time: Inactive option. Once you hit submit, the changes will take place instantly.
You’ll need to unenroll each individual card account. If you have two cards, for example, you will need to go in and unenroll each card separately.
After unenrolling, you will see a confirmation message that your Pay Over Time setting is set to inactive.
Why You Should Unenroll
Unenrolling in Pay Over Time has a few benefits. First and foremost, it’s the best way to ensure that you don’t accidentally end up with a balance and ultimately get charged high interest fees.
The next reason to unenroll from Pay Over Time is for promotional eligibility purposes. Like mentioned before, American Express sends out amazing offers to enroll in Pay Over Time. You will not receive offers to activate Pay Over Time if you are already enrolled. Unenrolling opens up the option to receive these offers sometime down the road. And since these are offers are so lucrative, it’s worth speculatively unenrolling if for this purpose alone.
How Pay Over Time Stacks Up
If you find yourself in a situation where you need to carry a balance, there are other card options you will want to consider before financing with Amex’s Pay Over Time. If you plan to finance a purchase and are in a position to get a new card, these cards could make more sense for you than Pay Over Time.
Discover it® Cash Back
The Discover it Cash Back credit card not only offers a generous intro APR of 0% for 14 months on purchases, followed by an ongoing APR of 11.99% - 22.99% Variable , but it also comes with a rewards earning potential.
As a 1% cash back earning card, it doesn’t seem overly appealing, but new accountholders receive a Cashback Match on all earnings at the end of their first year. Access to an introductory APR on purchases plus the chance to earn a Cashback Match on all purchases made during the first year as a cardholder makes this a much better option than financing through American Express’s Pay Over Time feature in the near term.
Other benefits of the card include 5% cashback on up to $1,500 on rotating quarterly categories each quarter you enroll. All other eligible purchases earn 1% cash back. All of these great benefits are available on a card without an annual fee.
Chase Freedom Flex℠
Another fantastic option for longer-term financing is the Chase Freedom Flex card. New cardmembers can enjoy 0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months, followed by the standard APR of 14.99 - 23.74% Variable.
The card earns a standard 1% cash back on purchases, but offers a variety of elevated spending categories where you can receive bonus points. These include 3% cash back on dining at restaurants, 3% cash back at drugstores, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards and 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter when you enroll.
Using the Chase Freedom Flex’s introductory APR is a no brainer for those looking for a new card and need to carry a balance. The ability to earn Ultimate Rewards is a fantastic bonus on top of all the other benefits of the Freedom Flex.
Is Pay Over Time For You?
Although the idea behind Pay Over Time is appealing, the high interest rates make it a pretty terrible option. If you find yourself in an emergency and are considering the feature as a way to lend yourself some capital, you would be much better off using a lower APR card or finding some kind of low interest loan as the interest for Pay Over Time is on the high end.
If you receive a targeted offer of 10,000 or even 20,000 Membership Rewards points to enroll in Pay Over Time, then it is worth activating the feature. But remember you’ll need to either cancel the feature or make sure to keep meticulous records so you don’t accidentally negate the amazing value of the points by getting hit with interest related fees.