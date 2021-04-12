Americans Are Dangerously Underestimating Healthcare Costs in Retirement, a Study Indicates

HSAs are also a good option because if you end up healthier than average, you can take money out penalty-free after age 65 and just be taxed at your ordinary rate -- the same as you would be with distributions from a 401(k) or IRA.

Unfortunately, not everyone can invest in an HSA. If you aren't eligible, you still need to figure out a way to amass enough money to cover the realistic cost of healthcare as a senior. Increasing 401(k) contributions can work, or you could open a special IRA that you earmark for medical expenditures so you'll have the peace of mind of knowing there's a dedicated account for your care.

Whichever approach you take, the important thing is to recalibrate your assessment of healthcare costs if you currently have an unrealistic picture of what your spending will look like. The sooner you do that, the more steps you can take now to ensure healthcare expenditures don't derail your financial security as a retiree.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook