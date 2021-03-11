Americans Are Ready To Spend Again: Consumer Confidence Hits Pandemic High

While many schools have reopened to some extent this academic year, not all have returned to full-time, in-person learning. Los Angeles, which has the second-largest school district in the country, announced this week a plan to reopen some schools in April.

What To Do While You Wait For Your Stimulus Check

Although Biden’s signature is the last step to make this stimulus package official, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll instantly see all its effects.

Since this is the third round of stimulus payments, it’s likely that payment distribution will start quickly. But since some of the details of the newest payments are slightly different—more people are included, but the income cap is lower than before—there are two steps you can take to get prepared.

First, check our stimulus calculator to determine what your payment amount may be.