Americans Are Underestimating Their Senior Healthcare Costs -- and Could Wind Up Broke in Retirement Because of It

Housing is generally working Americans' greatest monthly expense. For seniors, however, it can be a toss-up between housing and healthcare.

Many people enter retirement with their homes already paid off. At the same time, health issues have a tendency to arise as people get older, so seniors are often burdened with medical bills at a time when they're trying to adjust to living on a fixed income.

It's for this reason that estimating future healthcare costs -- and saving for them accordingly -- is so crucial. Yet a recent Fidelity survey reveals that most people are underestimating the cost of healthcare during retirement. In fact, 37% of Americans think the average senior couple will spend $50,000 to $100,000 on medical care during that stage of life, when in reality, Fidelity estimates that the typical senior couple will spend $295,000.

And that's just an estimate. Those who enter retirement with known health issues might spend even more. That's why it's important to get an accurate handle on what senior medical care might cost, and to save well for it in advance. And with regard to the latter, there's one important savings tool worth looking at.

It pays to fund an HSA