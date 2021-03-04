Americans’ Confidence In The Economy Grows—But Some Regions Lagging Behind

Americans have been growing more confident about the economy and their finances as the end of the pandemic seems to be drawing near. But a closer look reveals that this optimism is unevenly spread across the country. Examining where confidence is lacking may provide clues as to how economic recovery will continue to develop.

Consumer confidence sits at 56 (out of 100) this week, according to the Forbes Advisor-Ipsos Consumer Confidence Weekly Tracker—the highest point since the pandemic began. The survey, conducted by Ipsos, measures consumer sentiment over time.

The Northeast is Feeling Good About The Economy—But Westerners Are More Concerned