Americans Expect to Spend 40% of Their Retirement Savings on Healthcare. Are They Right?

How can seniors cope with that expense? Boosting savings is one option. If you're not currently maxing out your IRA or 401(k), aim to ramp up your contribution rate.

Another option is to max out a health savings account, or HSA. HSAs offer even more tax benefits than IRAs and 401(k)s. Contributions to HSAs are tax-free, investment gains are tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free, provided they're used to pay for qualified healthcare expenses.

In fact, many people regard HSAs as a short-term savings account because funds can be withdrawn at any time to pay for immediate medical bills. But actually, HSAs offer even more value as a retirement savings plan, because funds that aren't used in the near term can be invested in a tax-advantaged fashion.