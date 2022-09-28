An expert answers: How much money do you need this year?

Do you have an extra $12,000? It's how much more experts say you are spending, on average this year, compared to two years ago.

PennyWise host Teri Barr is talking with Elizabeth Renter, a Personal Finance Data Analyst with NerdWallet, to learn more about the specific categories where you've had to spend a lot more money in 2022.

Elizabeth also shares what this means related to a recession, and what you can do about it.

More from Elizabeth on NerdWallet:

