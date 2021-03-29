Annuity Vs. 401(k): Understanding The Similarities And Differences

Should You Choose a 401(k) or an Annuity?

Choosing an annuity or a 401(k) is rarely an either-or situation. That said, there are some general rules of thumb to consider.

If you’re already maxing out your 401(k) and IRA for the year and you still want to save more for retirement in a tax-advantaged account, you could put any additional savings into an annuity. “You should always max out your 401(k) first and then spill over [your additional savings] into an annuity,” though, says Renee Pastor of Pastor Financial Group.

If you’re worried about outliving your savings, an annuity with a living benefit rider might be an option worth considering, says Charnet. Living benefit riders can help you guarantee certain amounts of payment, which are particularly useful for variable annuities that otherwise would have no assured rate of return.

Outside of those situations, though, opting for a combination of both a 401(k) and an annuity might be the right choice if you want to shore up a guaranteed income stream while also leaving room for upside potential through the stock market.