Answer These 5 Questions Before Investing in Bitcoin

5. What would happen to your finances if Bitcoin were to plunge?

Much of Bitcoin's future value hinges on whether it becomes a widely accepted form of currency or not. And right now, we really don't know what its future holds. As such, if you're going to buy it, you need to be prepared for the possibility that its price might decline drastically. That may not happen, but it's a risk you need to reconcile yourself to before you invest. So ask yourself: Would losing most or all of the money you plan to put into Bitcoin stop you from retiring when you want to? Would such a crash in its value prevent you from achieving other major items on your long-term agenda, like buying a house, or paying for a child's education? These are things you ought to think through as you consider how much of your money you want to commit to any cryptocurrency. Have the answers clear in your mind before you buy.