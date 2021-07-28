Anxious About a Market Crash? Start Doing These 3 Things Right Now

3. Build a stockpile of cash

Once you have your wish list ready, you'll need to have enough cash on hand to actually buy a significant amount of stock when it's still cheap. It's perfectly acceptable to spend several months stashing away whatever you can to prepare.

The amount you keep is up to you, but it probably shouldn't be a huge percentage of your portfolio's total value. Keeping cash on the sidelines in anticipation of a buying opportunity is a good practice, but if you reserve too much for too long, it'll eat into your portfolio's growth. I try not to keep more than 10% of my portfolio's value in cash at any given time, but if you're a more aggressive investor that might be too much.

After you've accumulated your dry powder, all that's left to do is live your life as normal. If a crash does occur, you'll be fully prepared to get the most out of it when the time is right.

On the other hand, if there isn't a crash, you can sleep soundly at night, knowing that you'll be ready if opportunity knocks.

