Applied for Social Security? Your Claim May Be Delayed

In addition to unprocessed documents, the Office of the Inspector General found that requests for new Social Security cards were being held up. Plus, it found backlogs of undeliverable mail that was never followed up on.

To be fair, the pandemic-induced shutdowns that occurred on a national level were both unprecedented and unexpected. As such, the SSA should be given a bit of leeway to catch up on administrative tasks that could only be accomplished once the agency deemed it safe enough to open its doors again.

But given the volume of unprocessed claims and documents, it paints a disturbing picture. It's also clear that the SSA doesn't have the ability to adjust its staffing needs accordingly to make sure that mail is processed in a timely fashion.

Of course, the SSA isn't the only agency to be grappling with a massive backlog of mail. The IRS has come under criticism for being slow to process paper tax returns that were filed in 2020.

Like the SSA, the IRS shut down its offices during the height of the pandemic, right smack in the middle of last year's tax season. The backlog got so bad that filers this year were strongly encouraged to submit their taxes electronically to avoid delays in processing refunds.