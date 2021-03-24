Apps, Tools, and Websites to Make You Smarter About Money

I will say though that the Home & Business version of Quicken is only available on the PC, not the Mac, which brings to another point about Quicken, and that is of these tools, you do download it to your computer. It does have a web-based feature that will update information and you could do some things on it, but it really is built for people to do on your computer, it's software on your computer. The other thing I like about Quicken is that the tracking of investments is also more granular, more detailed than you will see in something like Mint. Part of that is you get Morningstar's X-Ray feature, which is something I've talked about before on the show. The thing I love about Morningstar's X-Ray is that you put in all your investments, it categorizes all of them, and lets you know how much you have in the U.S., international, large cap, small cap, in different sectors. But it also looks into your mutual funds and says besides, for example, your individual holding in Apple, you also own these three funds that own Apple. All told, 6% of your portfolio is in Apple, so it's much more detailed. I have known people who have been longtime budgeters and they just swear by Quicken. They've tried all the other tools, but because of its ability to do things like taxes, and it's also got a good retirement planner, they love Quicken.