Are Amazon Credit Cards Worth It?

Pros and Cons

The card earns 5% cash back on Amazon purchases—which includes the Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud platform, on up to the first $120,000 in spending per calendar year, then 1%. If your business spends significantly at Amazon but under the $120,000 cap, this could snag you some solid savings. However, those with high expenses beyond the Amazon ecosystem or who want more flexibility in a business rewards card are likely to find that a business card with a different structure will yield greater rewards.

Where this card shines is in the potential to carry a balance for 90 days in lieu of earning rewards on your purchase. For those who need the extra time, this option can be far more valuable than earning single digit rewards when the APR is a variable 14.24% - 22.24% Variable APR on purchases.

Alternate Pick: The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express