Are Americans Right About How Much Retirement Savings They'll Need?

The problem is the actual buying power that $1.9 million would provide is going to vary dramatically depending on exactly what your retirement timeline looks like. If you're not leaving the workforce for another 35 years, then by your retirement date, your $76,000 nest egg would only have the buying power of about $38,00 of today's dollars (assuming a 2% annual rate of inflation).

If you need more income than that as a retiree, you may find the $1.9 million nest egg just isn't enough. In fact, if you were actually aiming to get $76,000 in buying power from your investments, you'd need your annual income to be close to $150,000. That would mean that your nest egg would need to be a whopping $3.75 million.

Now, you may not need a $76,000 income from your retirement plan, but the key lesson is to pay attention to your retirement timeline and don't assume an account balance that sounds large by today's standards will actually make you a wealthy retiree far into the future.

By considering the effects of inflation, you can set a retirement goal that's right for you and make sure that you have the buying power you need to enjoy a nice quality of life in your later years.

