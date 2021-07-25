Are Covered Calls a Good Way to Trim Your Stock Holdings?

Ellen Bowman: True, so if you're ready to exit. That's how you make a decision.

Jim Mueller: Yeah. If you're ready to exit, just exit. That's my opinion. Others do use covered calls as a way to get out and being paid while they're waiting. Similarly, they use puts as a way to get in at buying shares, selling a put and getting paid while they wait.

Jim Gillies: Yeah. The problem Ellen is quite often what happens. If the universe conspires against you.

Ellen Bowman: It does, yeah.

Jim Gillies: If the universe conspires against you. You'll sell a covered call, I want to get out of this share. I want to get into the stock, so I'm going to trim it. I'm going to sell and at the money covered call, let's say, pays me five percent of the share price. Don't look at me, I'm going to get out at five percent effectively higher, the stock then falls 20 percent.

Jim Mueller: Yeah, but you still own the shares.

Jim Gillies: Yeah, you still own the shares. Yeah, you keep the five percent of the premium.