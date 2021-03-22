Are Crypto Rewards Credit Cards A Good Idea?

As Bitcoin grew in popularity, loads of other cryptocurrencies emerged—estimated at over 4,000 as of early 2021. Users now have more options than ever when it comes to cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Rewards Credit Cards

Crypto rewards credit cards are the newest tool popping up in the field of digital currencies and so far their rewards incentives look pretty enticing, and even more so if cryptocurrencies continue to gain value at the rapid rate they are gaining today. But what exactly are crypto rewards credit cards?

Although on the surface they sound confusing, crypto rewards credit cards are really no different than most traditional rewards credit cards. Just like the majority of credit cards in circulation, the transfers are facilitated through the world’s largest payment processing networks: Visa or Mastercard. So if your crypto rewards card is issued by Visa, your card will be accepted everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted.

Depending on their processing network, Crypto rewards cards can also be eligible with the benefits and card protections offered by Visa or Mastercard, but as of now, those specific benefits have not yet been released to the public.