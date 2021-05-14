Are Dividend Stocks the Key for Your Child to Retire a Millionaire?

At the age of 12, Rogers received stocks for Christmas and birthdays instead of the latest toys. It was a game changer on his investing journey -- especially when he was able to spend his recurring income received from dividend-paying stocks any way that he wanted. What's even better is that he didn't have to sell any of his stocks to benefit from dividends.

Although dividend-paying stocks don't produce the biggest returns, it was a great way to get Rogers enthused about investing. It became the foundation for his portfolio, allowing him to sprinkle in more growth stocks and other assets after he developed a basic understanding of how the stock market works. He loved investing so much that he made it his career. Ariel Investments currently has over $16 billion assets under management.

Build your child a million-dollar portfolio

Time is one of the greatest assets working in your children's favor. The earlier you start, the better chance you have of helping them build a million-dollar portfolio.