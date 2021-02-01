Are Income-Share Agreements A Good Idea?

Student loans are not exactly the most popular debt product on the market.

As student debt skyrockets and millions of Americans struggle to repay their balances, it’s not surprising that some incoming college students would look for an alternative. If you need help funding your education but would prefer to avoid student loans, income-share agreements (ISAs) could be an option.

Is an ISA a clever way to avoid student loans, or just another way to rack up debt? We’ve got the answers you need below.

What Is an Income-Share Agreement?

An ISA is an alternative to traditional student loans. When you take out student loans, you agree to a certain timeline, payoff date and interest rate. After you graduate, you start making payments based on the amount you borrowed, plus interest.

Like their name suggests, income-share agreements base your monthly payment on your income. The amount due every month will be a percentage of your monthly income, ranging from 2% to 10%, for a predetermined length of time. Many ISA companies limit how much you’ll pay in total. If you reach that limit before the term is over, then the ISA will be satisfied.