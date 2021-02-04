Are Pawnshop Loans Worth It?

In fact, pawnshop loans are one of the oldest forms of lending for this reason. After all, our ancestors didn’t have FICO scores or pay stubs to prove their creditworthiness to lenders, and so they used a collateral-based system like this.

How Do Pawnshop Loans Work?

First, you’ll find an item of value and bring it into the pawnshop. Keep in mind that it needs to be something with a high resale value and that can be easily sold to the general public. Your book collection might have cost you a lot, but it’s unlikely the pawnbroker will be able to get much for it, for example. Popular pawn items include jewelry, power tools, firearms, musical instruments and electronics.

The pawnbroker will ask questions about your pawn to assess its value and to make sure you actually own it (thieves frequently use pawn shops to turn stolen items into cash). Then, they’ll ask if you want to sell it or pawn it.