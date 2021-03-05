Are Stocks Enough, or Can Your Portfolio Do Better?

Alternative assets like real estate, commodities, and collectibles perform to some degree independently from, or even in opposition to, the stock market. This helps you hedge risk against the potential downturns in stocks.

When you look at something like SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEMKT: GLD), an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that has actual gold reserves as assets, you'll see that the commodity has the ability to drastically outperform the market in shorter time frames, especially in times of trouble. The ETF drastically outpaced the market going into the Great Recession, and continued to do so for several years.

Commodities operate on economic factors around supply and demand, with less speculation than is involved in buying stocks. Something like gold or silver is considered very low-risk, and creates stability for a portfolio.

If you look at the tough year of 2020, home values actually increased as low interest rates made mortgages more affordable. Real estate itself is probably one of the most commonly used forms of alternatives.