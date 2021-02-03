Are the S&P 500's Worst-Performing Stocks Ready to Surge in 2021?

While it's reasonable to expect that travel will steadily recover throughout the year, the traditional energy industry faces major competition from cleaner, more sustainable firms. Many investors, especially those of younger generations, have ethical concerns with investing in any business that harms the environment. When we think about companies that are likely to grow far into the future, those that promote a dependence on fossil fuel tend to be at the bottom of the list. The stocks have the potential to recover in 2021, but don't expect much from them as long-term buy-and-holds.