Are Timeshares Worth It? Here Are The Benefits And Risks

“There are some rare cases where the value of the timeshare is the same or even more than the purchase price,” Schreier says. “An example would be a timeshare purchased in Sanibel Island 20 years ago. That has to do more with supply and demand than anything else.”

5 Benefits of Having a Timeshare

Understanding that a timeshare is not an investment, here are the benefits timeshare owners can enjoy.

1. You Don’t Have to Think About Where You’re Going on Vacation

Timeshares can be a good choice for people who like to vacation in a specific place each year. So ideally, this should be a place you want to go back to every year for the foreseeable future. If you like routine, stability and predictability, this type of vacation experience may be ideal.

Typically, you will also have an option to exchange your vacation home for a different location of equal or lesser value, but it does require some additional planning and time.