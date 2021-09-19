Are You Being Unrealistic About Social Security's Role in Your Retirement?

Seniors will generally need a substantial amount of money invested in order to produce enough income to maintain their standard of living in their later years. That's because it's generally estimated that older Americans need to replace at least 70% to 80% of their pre-retirement income -- if not more.

Social Security can't come close to offering this amount of money. These benefits were designed to replace around 40% of pre-retirement income, which would leave seniors facing a 60% cut to their earnings after retiring from their jobs. This cut comes at a time when certain expenses, such as healthcare, tend to rise sharply.

How to prepare to supplement Social Security

Once you have a realistic assessment of what Social Security will do for you as a retiree, you can set a retirement savings goal that allows you to build the nest egg you'll need to cover the rest of your living expenses as a senior. You can estimate your own personal benefit by signing into your mySocialSecurity account or using the calculators available on Social Security's website. You may notice that the higher your earnings, the less of your income Social Security will replace, so the more you'll need to save to end up with enough.