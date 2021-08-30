Are You Eligible for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

How old are you? If you're like many people, you may not realize that you're closer to receiving Social Security benefits than you thought. While the "full retirement age" for most of us -- the age at which we can start collecting the full benefits to which we're entitled based on our earnings history -- is 66 or 67, we can start collecting as early as age 62.

The average monthly benefit for retirees collecting Social Security was recently $1,557 -- equal to about $18,700 per year. But the maximum benefit check being mailed by the Social Security Administration (SSA) is $3,895 (or about $46,740 annually). Here's a look at who gets that check, and how you can get the biggest check possible for yourself.

Who's eligible for the biggest Social Security benefit?

The bad news is that it's only a select, relatively small number of retirees who will qualify for that maximum benefit. Specifically, it goes to those who have work histories featuring maximum taxable earnings for most or all of their working lives and who also delay starting to collect their benefits until age 70.