Are You Eligible for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

2. How much have you earned throughout your career?

Working for at least 35 full years is only the first step of the equation when trying to reach the maximum benefit amount. The next step is to determine how close you are to the maximum taxable earnings limit, which is the highest income that's subject to Social Security taxes.

In 2021, this limit is $142,800 per year, but it changes from year to year to account for cost-of-living adjustments. Thiry-five years ago, for example, the limit was $42,000 per year. To earn the maximum benefit amount, you'll need to have been consistently reaching these limits throughout your career.

That said, even if you aren't earning $142,800 per year, increasing your income even slightly can boost your benefit amount. If you're able to create a source of passive income, for instance, that can go a long way toward collecting a higher monthly payment.

3. When do you plan to file for benefits?