Are You Eligible for the $3,895 Max Social Security Benefit?

Why is it so hard to do?

It's hard to earn the maximum benefit because you have to earn a lot of money to do so.

According to the Social Security Administration, only around 6% of people per year earn up to the wage base limit. If you're not among that small minority every year for 35 years, you aren't going to get the maximum possible benefit.

Most people also have to claim Social Security long before age 70 since it's often not possible to retire without this source of income. Working until 70 can be difficult for health reasons, or because of a lack of job opportunities. If you have to claim Social Security before 70, you'll lose your chance to get the maximum monthly benefit.

Why is there a maximum benefit?

There's a maximum monthly Social Security benefit because of the way the program was designed.