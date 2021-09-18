Are You Losing 37% of Your Stock Gains by Making This Common Mistake?

Should you always wait a year and a day to sell a stock?

There are a few times it makes sense to sell a stock you've bought a year ago or less, even if it means paying a bigger tax bill. If something fundamental changes about a company -- say, it gets acquired -- or you have reason to believe the company's growth will fizzle, it may be time to cash out. Likewise, if you see a better opportunity for long-term investing, it makes sense to sell a stock, even if you haven't reached the one-year mark.

Perhaps the biggest reason to sell is if you need cash. It's best to keep money out of the stock market if you expect to need it in the next few years.

In general, long-term investing produces the best results. The tax savings is just one part of the equation. When you invest for the long term, you're less likely to sell low in a panic after the market dips.

Taxes certainly aren't the most exciting part of investing. But if you don't like forking over your hard-earned gains to the IRS, don't ignore Uncle Sam when you make investment decisions.