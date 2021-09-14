Are You Making the Most of Your 401(k)?

Index funds have the goal of matching the performance of the benchmarks they track. An S&P 500 index fund, for instance, will aim to perform as well as the S&P 500 itself.

The upside of choosing index funds for your 401(k) is saving money on fees. Actively managed funds charge much heftier fees because you're paying the salary of the people who are tasked with hand-picking investments for you. And while actively managed funds sometimes outperform index funds, often, index funds do better. Or, to put it another way, paying higher investment fees won't necessarily translate to better performance.

If you're going to save in a 401(k), you might as well get the maximum benefit out of that account. In addition to answering these questions, keep checking up on your 401(k) to ensure that it's setting you up for the retirement you deserve.

