Are You Making the Most of Your HSA?

The tax benefits of an HSA are unmatched. Contributions are tax deductible, and if you contribute through your payroll at work, you won't owe Social Security or Medicare tax on your contributions, either. That can add up to significant up-front tax savings. And if you withdraw contributions to pay for qualified medical expenses, you won't owe any tax on distributions, either.

Invest your funds

Another tax advantage of an HSA is that your funds grow inside the account and won't incur taxes on interest or gains. But if you want to maximize the value of your HSA and that additional tax advantage, you have to invest your funds for the long run.

Just 7% of HSAs analyzed by EBRI held assets besides cash. If you know you have a big upcoming medical bill you'll need your HSA funds to pay for, cash is great for holding its value and ensuring you'll be able to cover your expenses. But if you don't have a pressing need to tap your HSA in the near future, investing in stocks or mutual funds will help build tax-free wealth over time.