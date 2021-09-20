Are You Making These 3 Retirement Investing Mistakes Right Now?

Traditional 401(k) and IRA accounts come with an upfront tax break in the year you make contributions. They can be a better choice than Roth accounts if you expect your current tax rate is higher than what you will pay as a senior. Roth accounts, on the other hand, don't allow you to deduct your contribution when you make it, but as a senior, your withdrawals are tax-free. If you think your tax rate will rise, consider a Roth.

2. Exposing yourself to an inappropriate level of risk

Being too conservative in retirement investing can leave you short of the funds you need, because you won't earn sufficient returns. On the other hand, if you take on too much risk, you could lose money and not have time to make it back, which could also leave you with too little retirement savings.