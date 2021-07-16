Are You Missing These 3 Ways to Claim More Social Security?

3. Delaying your benefits claim

Finally, delaying a claim for benefits could also increase the size of your Social Security checks.

The earliest eligibility age is 62. Delaying past that until full retirement age, or FRA (between 66 and 2 months and 67) enables you to avoid early filing penalties. These penalties result in a 6.7% reduction in benefits for each of the first three years benefits start ahead of your FRA and another 5% reduction for each prior year. A retiree born in or after 1960 who has a full retirement age of 67 would see a 30% cut to benefits if they don't delay until FRA.

But while you could claim at FRA without a reduction in benefits, it may make more financial sense to wait even longer -- until 70. That's because delayed retirement credits are available until then. These raise your benefits by 8% annually for each year you wait. Both early filing penalties and delayed retirement credits apply for each month you're early or late, so you don't even have to wait a full year to have some effect.