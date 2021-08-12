Are You Missing These 3 Ways to Claim More Social Security?

You worked and paid into Social Security for 25 years.

The AIME for your 25 years of working will be calculated.

The remaining 10 years will count as zeros.

There's also an advantage if you work more than 35 years because only your highest wages will be counted. You can see below how this could be extra helpful if you are someone who received regular pay raises.

You worked and paid into Social Security for 45 years.

Your income started at $25,000 and increased by $5,000 a year for each year that you worked for a final income of $250,000.

Your first 10 years of working when you made $25,000 to $75,000 are excluded from your calculation, boosting your payment.

How much you receive in Social Security payments each month could make a huge difference in how well you can pay your bills, especially if it will be your only or a major source of income in retirement. But making the most of it will require planning far in advance of taking it. And the sooner you start thinking about it, the more control you'll have over how big this benefit could be.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook