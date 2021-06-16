Are You Missing These 5 Ways to Claim More Social Security?

If you find any inaccuracies, fill out a Request for Correction of Earnings Record form and submit it to the Social Security Administration, along with copies of any documents that prove your real income for the year.

4. Consider delaying the date at which you start taking your benefits

While you can start collecting benefits when you're as young as 62, doing so will reduce your benefit by 25% if your full retirement age (FRA) is 66, and 30% if your FRA is 67.

If you want to claim what the government defines as the "full benefit" you've earned based on your work record, you must wait until your FRA -- somewhere between 66 and 67, depending on your birth year.

Every month you delay taking your benefits, you increase the size of your checks slightly until you reach your maximum benefit at 70. That's 124% of your "full benefit" if your FRA is 67 or 132% if your FRA is 66.

Should everyone wait to claim Social Security?