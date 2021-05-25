Are You Ready for a Stock Market Crash? Answer These 3 Questions to Find Out.

3. Do I have a solid investing strategy in place?

If you're the type of person who buys stocks on a whim, or tries to chase the lowest share prices, then you may get hurt when a market crash arrives. A better bet is to have a solid strategy in place -- one that doesn't have you abandoning the stock market when things get dicey or aiming to time the market and potentially losing out on opportunities in the process.

For many investors, a system known as dollar-cost averaging works well. With this setup, you commit to investing a certain amount of money at preset intervals, regardless of market conditions or stock prices.

If you're signed up for an employer-sponsored 401(k), you're actually already employing this strategy by having contributions to that plan deducted from your income and invested automatically each month, but if you have a separate brokerage account, it pays to get yourself on a steady investing schedule. That way, you'll also be less likely to act irrationally if emotions get the better of you during a period of market volatility.