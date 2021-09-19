Are You Really Ready to Claim Social Security?

2. Did you coordinate with your spouse?

When you're married, your choice to start receiving Social Security checks impacts your spouse because husbands or wives may be entitled to spousal or survivor benefits. If you claim your own benefits early and you were the higher earner, you could inadvertently reduce the spousal benefits your widow would receive. On the other hand, if you decide to wait to start Social Security, your spouse won't be able to get spousal benefits until you act.

Working together to decide on a strategy to maximize your combined lifetime income is usually the best bet.

3. Do you have supplementary savings?

After you checked what Social Security would pay you, you probably realized that you'll need another source of funds to add to your income. And that most likely will come from your savings, unless your employer is providing a pension.