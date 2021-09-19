Are You Stuck With the Same Social Security Benefit for Life?

Now you're allowed to file for Social Security as early as age 62. But you should know that doing so will reduce your benefit by up to 30%. The exact reduction you face will depend on your FRA.

Many seniors rush to claim benefits at 62 because they want their money as soon as possible. But some wind up regretting it.

Seniors who regret filing early are often stuck with a lower monthly benefit on a permanent basis. But those who act quickly could have a different experience.

One lesser-known Social Security rule is that you're allowed one do-over in your lifetime when it comes to claiming benefits. If you sign up too early, you can undo your filing by withdrawing your application for benefits within a year, and also, by repaying all of the money you received in benefits during that time. If you meet those criteria, you'll have the option to claim benefits again at a later age, thereby locking in a higher monthly payment.