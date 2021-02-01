Are You Taking on More Investing Risk Than You Can Handle?

The more risk you take when investing, the more potential there is for your accounts to grow. But on the flip side, the riskier your investments, the more they could suffer if the market turns against you.

Finding the optimal level of risk you should take on is unique to you and could change over time, but it should always take into consideration these five questions.

1. What is your investing time horizon?

When will you need to tap into the savings in your accounts? If you experience stock market losses, the longer you have before you will use your money, the more time you will have to recover those losses. For example, if you invested $100,000 into large-cap stocks at the beginning of 2001 with the intention of using it at the beginning of 2003, your portfolio value would've declined to about $68,637 because of the dot com crash. If instead, you needed those funds at the beginning of 2007, your accounts would've recovered and grown to $118,963. If you didn't need that money until 15 years later at the beginning of 2016, your account balance would've more than doubled and been worth $207,938.