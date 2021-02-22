As an Investor, Do You Know Your Cost of Capital?

When things are going well, it may seem like the stock will never stop rising. But then you wait too long, the stock falls, and you miss out on returns you would have been perfectly happy with because you let your greed and imagination get the best of you. Timing the market is nearly impossible.

Personally, I typically invest somewhere between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars in stocks I like. At this level, I'm trying to be a little more aggressive and find stocks that can double (again, this just me). Because let's say I invest $500 in a stock and that stock generates a 30% return in two years. I think most people would agree that the company's performance is pretty good with this kind of return.

But for me, the return doesn't do a whole lot. A 30% return on my $500 investment is $150, and then I likely have to pay the 20% long-term capital gains tax when I sell, reducing my after-tax return to about $120. For me, that is not worth the risk of investing in one individual stock. But another important thing to understand is that I'm being a little more aggressive with a few hundred or a few thousand dollars because financially I would be OK losing it (not that I wouldn't be upset).