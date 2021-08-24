As Pandemic Saving Settles, Inflation Could Sap Your Surplus

About one-third (34%) of Americans say they’re still spending less than they were before the pandemic, according to the recent NerdWallet survey. That’s down from 48% who said they were spending less in May 2020, signaling that some spending has yet to resume.

It’s safe to say that at least some Americans have a small pile of money they didn’t have before spring 2020. So what’s the best way to use it?

How to make the best use of what remains

Unfortunately, interest rates are very low right now — lower than inflation. This isn’t great news for savers, as the purchasing power of what you’ve saved over the past 18 months may actually decline in the short term. Shoving it into a traditional savings account, or worse, under your mattress, won’t help it grow.

To get the most value out of your savings, make paying off high-interest debt your top priority. Average credit card interest is at about 16%. But even your car payment, financed at the average 5%, is a worthwhile target. By paying off interest-accruing debt right now, you’re saving yourself from what could be exorbitant interest payments over time, freeing up available credit for if you need it down the road and putting your savings to work now, before it loses any value.