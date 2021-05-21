As Travel Rebounds, Credit Cards Can Unlock Perks From Bygone Golden Age

If you're among those with such a rewards stockpile, consider using them to splurge for that business class seat during the impending, crowded travel boom.

If you don’t have enough points to book premium seats outright, some credit card points programs, like American Express, offer the option to use your points to upgrade your economy ticket.

Get the red-carpet hotel treatment

Elite hotel status — and the perks that come with it — may once have been reserved for true road warriors. But many co-branded hotel credit cards now offer automatic elite status to cardholders, conferring benefits like special check-in lines, early check-in, late checkout, free breakfast and even occasional room upgrades.

Do the math for the travel you have in mind: Even if you don’t travel all that regularly, having a credit card that gives you these perks could be well worth paying an annual fee.