Ask Yourself These 3 Questions Before Investing in Cryptocurrency

You can buy cryptocurrency on a number of different exchanges, like Coinbase. But those exchanges charge different fees, which can be calculated as a percentage of the price of the cryptocurrency you buy. Those fees can add up, so be sure to do your research and make sure it's a cost-effective investment option.

If you're the type of investor who's not all that risk-averse and you're looking for a way to branch out from stocks, then you may find that cryptocurrency is a good bet. But if you're going to invest in it, make sure you're doing so for the right reasons and under the right circumstances.

It may be tempting to get in on the hype you keep reading about and add cryptocurrency to your portfolio, but make sure that's really the right call. The last thing you want to do is make a rash decision, sink a whole bunch of money into cryptocurrency, and miss out on the opportunity to make a more suitable investment.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*